The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have many needs for 2023 and beyond that can be helped with a healthy transfer portal cycle. One of the positions that Notre Dame will need to improve upon before spring is at safety.

On Wednesday, we found out that Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Thomas Harper made a visit to Notre Dame — which means there is great interest by the Irish and there is likely an offer in hand.

☘️ — Thomas Harper (@IamThomasHarper) January 5, 2023

Harper was the season-opening starter for the Cowboys in 2022, but injuries kept him out of five games. In 36 games over the last four years, Harper has amassed 93 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Classes at Notre Dame begin on the 16th of January, so we should probably expect a lot of transfer portal news over the next week and a half. We are still waiting to see which Irish players decide to enter the transfer portal in this early cycle as estimates of 6-8 more have yet to become public. In my opinion, Notre Dame needs a quarterback, a couple of safeties, a couple of defensive linemen at the minimum, and perhaps another wide receiver (or two).