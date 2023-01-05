Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback who entered the transfer portal just over a week ago, gave his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The possibility of Hartman transferring to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility became public right before Christmas — and what a (late) Christmas present this is for the Irish. Hartman holds the ACC record for career touchdown passes, and was the top-rated quarterback in the transfer portal this cycle.

While the game of words and coachspeak may still be in play over the next few months — Sam Hartman is going to be the starting quarterback for Notre Dame in 2023. Ever since the news started to leak about Hartman leaning toward the Irish as a landing spot, one pundit after another has stated that his move South Bend instantly makes Notre Dame a playoff contender in 2023.

He’s pretty good.

In 48 games with Wake Forest, Hartman is a 59% passer with 12,967 yards, 110 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions.

Sam will enroll this month and be ready to practice during the spring football period.

More to come on OFD.