BREAKING NEWS BANNER OF JOY!!! BIG BABY DADDY SAM HARTMAN IS IRISH

Transfer Portal: Quarterback Sam Hartman commits to Notre Dame Football

There HE is

By Joshua Vowles
sam hartman notre dame football

Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback who entered the transfer portal just over a week ago, gave his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The possibility of Hartman transferring to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility became public right before Christmas — and what a (late) Christmas present this is for the Irish. Hartman holds the ACC record for career touchdown passes, and was the top-rated quarterback in the transfer portal this cycle.

While the game of words and coachspeak may still be in play over the next few months — Sam Hartman is going to be the starting quarterback for Notre Dame in 2023. Ever since the news started to leak about Hartman leaning toward the Irish as a landing spot, one pundit after another has stated that his move South Bend instantly makes Notre Dame a playoff contender in 2023.

He’s pretty good.

In 48 games with Wake Forest, Hartman is a 59% passer with 12,967 yards, 110 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions.

Sam will enroll this month and be ready to practice during the spring football period.

More to come on OFD.

