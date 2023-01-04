 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: Gator Bowl TV audience was a huge success

Like 1.5 million better than USC

By Joshua Vowles
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

People that don’t like college football often complain about the bowls, and more specifically the number of them. It was a really enjoyable college football bowl season this year thanks to so many games being a quality watch — but that still doesn’t matter. The reason there are so many games is that it’s a fantastic television product that pulls in more viewers than almost every other sport out there except the NFL.

Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl against the South Carolina Gamecocks was a huge succes, and was the 6th highest watched game of bowl season — despite the vast number of opt outs (for one reason or another).

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes - Georgia Bulldogs (Peach): 21.736M
  2. TCU Horned Frogs - Michigan Wolverines (Fiesta): 20.934M
  3. Penn State Nittany Lions - Utah Utes (Rose Bowl): 10.187M
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide - Kansas State Wildcats (Sugar): 9.135M
  5. Tennessee Volunteers - Clemson Tigers (Orange): 8.590M
  6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - South Carolina Gamecocks (Gator): 5.766M
  7. Oklahoma Sooners - Florida State Seminoles (Cheez-It): 5.395M
  8. Texas Longhorns - Washington Huskies (Alamo): 4.778M
  9. Tulane Green Wave - USC Trojans (Cotton): 4.165M
  10. Oregon Ducks - North Carolina Tar Heels (Holiday): 3.969M

Data from Reddit/CFB

