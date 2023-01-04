On Wednesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola sent out his farewells to Notre Dame via social media as he will take the next step toward the NFL Draft.

Jayson Ademilola played in 52 games for Notre Dame over the course of five seasons. He was a prized member of the 2018 recruiting class out of St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey, and came to Notre Dame with his twin brother Justin.

Injuries at the end of the 2022 campaign shortened his final year by a few games. He was part of Notre Dame’s defensive line rotation since his freshman year, but became a front line player over the last two season. During his career with the Irish, Ademilola racked up 135 tackles and 8 sacks.

During these months of recruiting announcements, transfer announcements, and whatever else — I really do appreciate Jayson taking a moment to express his gratitude towards his family, teammates, coaches, and university as he finishes this part of his journey and moves on to the next.

Thanks for everything Jayson, and good luck in the future.