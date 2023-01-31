Four Former Irish Invited to USA Basketball Women’s Team Minicamp

Fifteen women’s basketball stars, including four former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standouts, are expected to participate in an upcoming training camp for the USA Basketball Women’s National Team.

Mabrina Mabrey, Arike Ogunbowale, Brianna Turner and Jackie Young will be at The Courts, home of the Minnesota Lynx and Timberwovles, from Feb. 6-9 for the evaluation period. All four play in the WNBA, with Mabrey the only one of the four playing overseas this offseason.

USA Women’s Head Coach Cheryl Reeve, who also coaches the Lynx, will be using the sessions to configure her lineup and bench for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Besides the Irish quartet, USA Basketball also invited two Connecticut alumni: Diana Taurasi and Napheesa Collier. Others selected for the four-day event include Kelsey Plum (Washington), a teammate of Young’s on the Las Vegas Aces and Natasha Howard (Florida State), a newly acquired teammate of Mabrey’s and Ogunbowale’s in Dallas. Young, 25, will be the second youngest invitee; Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) is three months younger.

The full roster and coaching staff can be found here. Eleven of the 15 players invited have a combined 26 Olympic and Women’s World Cup gold medals, including top honors for the fourth consecutive time at the FIBA Women’s World Cup last fall.