On Tuesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Tariq Bracy sent out his farewells to Notre Dame in an Instagram post as he will take the next step toward the NFL Draft.

In case you were wondering... no. TaRiq Bracy does not have any college eligibility left to use in 2023. I actually made this mistake about a month ago until it was pointed out to me that he played in 7 games during his freshman year in 2018.

During his 5 seasons at Notre Dame, Bracy played in 49 games and racked up 154 tackles, 2 interceptions, and three fumble recoveries. Over the last several seasons he became a steady role player at the nickel for the Irish defense.

During these months of recruiting announcements, transfer announcements, and whatever else — I really do appreciate Bracy taking a moment to express his gratitude towards his friends and family, teammates, coaches, and university as he finishes this part of his journey and moves on to the next.

Thanks for everything TaRiq, and good luck in the future.