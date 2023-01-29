Notre Dame went down to Raleigh to play the NC State Wolfpack in ACC play, and came up short on a comeback attempt to lose 69-65. Maddy Westbeld put in a double-double effort in the loss with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Irish look like they’re still trying to figure themselves out a little bit with out Dara Mabrey and her three-point shooting. While the Wolfpack shot 41% from behind the three-point line, Notre Dame was just 6-23 for 26%.

The Irish went into halftime down 34-29, and a big 3rd quarter from the Wolfpack and Diamond Johnson (20 points 9 rebounds) put ND down 12 going into the final 10 minutes.

The Irish found themselves down 16 at one point in the 4th quarter, but battled back to get within three — and just couldn’t finish things out in the end.

Notre Dame had a chance to takeover sole possession of first place in the ACC with a Duke Blue Devils loss earlier in the day, but remain tied at the top.