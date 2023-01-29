Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Fighting Irish VS NC State

Get Right Back on that Tobacco Road

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team is coming off a very strong win earlier this week, defeating Florida State by over 20 points after being down at halftime. The Irish (17-2, 8-1) now travel to Raleigh, NC to take on NC State on Sunday afternoon. Like Florida State, the Wolfpack are also ranked, currently sitting as the Number 20 team in the nation.

Against FSU, the Irish had to make up some ground that is now lost from Dara Mabrey tearing her ACL, ending her season and collegiate career. However, Sonia Citron and KK Bransford led the team to completely dominate the second half, both having 19 and 15 points respectively. Lauren Ebo has also continued to be an amazing asset on the team, getting 10 rebounds against FSU.

What To Watch For In The Matchup

NC State hosts Sunday’s game with a 15-5, 5-4 record. They have underperformed a bit in conference, but they still sit among the top 20 teams in the nation. The Wolfpack score just under 75 points per game, and the Irish give up just over 57 points per game. So, something has to give at this game. The Irish will need to outshoot the Wolfpack on shooting percentage, because when NC State has a better shooting percentage, they are 11-0 on the season. The Irish, though, average just under 79 points per game and are 16-1 when scoring 61 points or more.

How To Watch and Game Thread

You can watch this Top-20 matchup today, Sunday, January 29 at 3 PM ET on ESPN. You can also listen to the game on the Fighting Irish Radio Network. Here is hoping to get a win for Olivia Miles, too, whose birthday is today! Follow along and put your thoughts on the game in the Game Thread comments below.