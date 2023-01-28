Notre Dame Hockey Tops Wisconsin 5-3

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers were again facing off against each other for the second time this month. The series between two of the teams low in the Big Ten began Friday night with plenty of offense to go around. After five goals total in the first period things settled down a bit and Notre Dame came away with the win 5-3 on home ice.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 5 - Wisconsin 3)

First Period

Notre Dame got things going early, opening the scoring six minutes into the game and adding a second goal less than a minute later. On the opener, some pretty passing on the power play saw four different Irish players touch the puck in quick succession that started at the point and ended with Chayse Primeau redirecting a pass into the back of the net.

Irish goals are the best! Look back at the first Irish goal of the night #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/GSgirvyCQO — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) January 28, 2023

Less than a minute later Hunter Strand doubled the Irish lead, stuffing the puck in after several attempts in front of net. After a few minutes though it was Wisconsin’s turn for offense and they managed their own two goals in a quick span to tie the game 2-2.

There was one more goal left in the opening 20 minutes though and for the second time in the game it came with Notre Dame on the power play. Drew Bavaro took a shot from the point that was saved but left a nice rebound to Trevor Janicke at the left faceoff circle. Janicke had a good look at goal but a second save left a second rebound, this time to Jesse Lansdell, who was able to put it home to give the Irish the lead once again.

Second period is coming your way soon. Irish ended the first period with a massive goal to lead 3-2!https://t.co/lGb69HtPGbhttps://t.co/dhUJa1ni0T @peacock#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/SADhvBaBEt — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) January 28, 2023

Second Period

Compared to the opening period the second was much quieter. That benefitted Notre Dame though as they were the only team to come away with a goal shortly before the period ended. Chase Blackmun started at the point and found Nick Leivermann with a cross ice pass at the opposite faceoff circle. Leivermann faked a shot and got the Wisconsin defense and goalie moving his direction, which opened up another cross ice pass and a wide open net Jack Adams who one-timed it for the goal, restoring the 2 goal lead.

Third Period

The third period saw a bit more offense, but it all happened early. Two minutes in Notre Dame scored their fifth of the game. Two minutes later Wisconsin scored their third, but that was all anybody would get and Notre Dame closed out the final 15 minutes for the 5-3 win.

Scoring

Notre Dame: Chayse Primeau (7) on the power play at 6:10 in the 1st assisted by Landon Slaggert and Ryder Rolston

Notre Dame: Hunter Strand (3) at 7:03 in the 1st assisted by Grant Silianoff and Jake Boltmann

Wisconsin: Jack Horbach (4) at 9:51 in the 1st assisted by Daniel Laatsch and Luke LaMaster

Wisconsin: Daniel Laatsch (1) at 12:08 in the 1st assisted by Charlie Stramel and Mathieu De St. Phalle

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell (5) on the power play at 17:32 in the 1st assisted by Trevor Janicke and Drew Bavaro

Notre Dame: Jack Adams (4) at 18:16 in the 2nd assisted by Nick Leivermann and Chase Blackmun

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke (6) at 2:19 in the 3rd assisted by Chayse Primeau and Ryder Rolston

Wisconsin: Mathieu De St. Phalle (5) on the power play at 4:24 in the 3rd assisted by Corson Ceulemans and Cruz Lucius

Penalties

Wisconsin: Tyson Jugnauth 2 for slashing at 5:08 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski 2 for hooking at 7:13 in the 1st

Wisconsin: Charlie Stramel 2 for roughing at 15:40 in the 1st

Wisconsin: Cruz Lucius 2 for hooking at 2:18 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell 2 for kneeing at 5:32 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann 2 for interference at 9:05 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski 2 for boarding at 3:49 in the 3rd

Wisconsin: Ty Smilanic 2 for hooking at 7:15 in the 3rd

Wisconsin: Luke LaMaster 2 for slashing at 12:24 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel saved 27 of 30 shots faced for the win

Wisconsin: Jared Moe made 30 saves on 35 shots in the loss

Up Next

Game two on Saturday night. Notre Dame is looking to finish off their first sweep since October against the bottom dweller in the Big Ten, which would give them much needed points in the standings.