Notre Dame Football: Four Irish players invited to the NFL Draft Combine

Four is not a bug number

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Cal at Notre Dame Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Four Notre Dame Fighting Irish football players were invited to the 2023 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. The four players invited are:

  • Offensive Lineman, Jarrett Patterson
  • Defensive End, Isaiah Foskey
  • Defensive Back, Brandon Joseph
  • Tight End, Michael Mayer

It’s definitely a light year for Notre Dame and the combine, and it will also be a light year for picks in the NFL Draft. While years like this are a little disappointing, it also means that the Irish are returning a lot of talent in 2023.

Still... I did think there could have and should have been a few more invites. The lack of invites for defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and defensive end Justin Ademilola feels like a couple of snubs for the combine. Both were productive players for Notre Dame, and I’ll be curious to compare the official list for the combine.

Offensive lineman Josh Lugg is also another one that won’t be in Indianapolis. While Lugg’s career wasn’t spectacular at Notre Dame, he put together a nice final year in South Bend. Given the offensive line production in the league of lower round picks and UDFA’s from ND — I still think Lugg is someone that can still be a draft pick without a combine performance.

