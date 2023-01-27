Pro Football Focus published their 101 best player list from the 2022 CFB season, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had three players land inside the top 85.

9. TE MICHAEL MAYER

Mayer has been arguably the best tight end in the country for the last two years, going for over 800 yards in both seasons. He led all tight ends this year with a 92.5 grade. Not only is he a weapon in the passing game, but his 82.1 run-blocking grade was third among all tight ends in the nation. The Irish will certainly miss Mayer, who presented a mismatch against almost every college defense.

11. OT JOE ALT

Alt led all offensive tackles in the country with a 91.4 grade and a 91.0 run-blocking grade, and his dominance extended over to pass protection as well, as his 99.0 pass-block efficiency score was tied for fifth among all FBS tackles. He did all of that as a true sophomore, making Alt one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft.

85. CB BENJAMIN MORRISON

The true freshman Morrison was an absolute ballhawk this past season, recording six interceptions — tied for the most among Power Five players. He also allowed only a 29.2 passer rating when targeted, which ranked fourth lowest among FBS cornerbacks. For comparison, spiking the ball every play nets a 39.6 passer rating.