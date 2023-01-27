 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday — Random running backs

Big numbers

By Joshua Vowles
Notre Dame v USC terrance howard
OS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25, 2000: Terrance Howard #32 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball during the game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2000 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

After over a year's hiatus, we’re bringing back the Friday five photo dump for Notre Dame Football. For the initial comeback, let’s go into the running back room. The title of this post uses the word “random” and although that can be used in a dismissive or negative manner, it just means I’m randomly thinking back to some of the past running backs at Notre Dame — like the lead image above, Terrance Howard.

Illinois Mr. Football

Robert Farmer is a running back that I always think had more production at Notre Dame than what he actually did. His best year was his senior year after an injury-shortened junior season. In 1996 Farmer carried the ball 78 times for 660 yards and scored 8 touchdowns — that’s an incredible 8.5 YPC. He also had one pass reception for a touchdown.

notre dame robert farmer
Robert Farmer running the ball in Notre Dame’s 1996 win over Rutgers inside Notre Dame Stadium.
Gettys

First Brother

While Reggie might be the first person you might think about when someone brings up a Notre Dame running back named Brooks — his older brother Tony had a nice career at Notre Dame. In his four years on the field, Tony racked up over 2600 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns.

tony brooks notre dame
Tony Brooks running the ball in Notre Dame’s 1991 win over Navy inside The Meadowlands.
Gettys

Don’t Forget Phil

Phil Carter isn’t someone that is consistently brought up as one of the best running backs in Notre Dame football history — which is a shame. Carter is the school’s 9th all-time leading rusher with 2409 yards rushing, and has the third best day ever on the ground for the Irish with 254 against the Michigan State Spartans in 1980.

phil carter notre dame
Notre Dame’s Phil Carter running the ball against the Michigan Wolverines inside Notre Dame Stadium.
Getty

Jim Stone

Jim Stone once ran for 224 yards against the Miami Hurricanes. There are barely any images of him online... and that needs to change.

Trojan Killah

Tony Jones Jr. is a running back that will never get the credit he deserves from Notre Dame fans — but he absolutely deserves it. Jones was an absolute Trojan killer in 2018 and 2019. If you can’t create idols out of the players that pound our rival to the ground — what are we even doing here?

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 12 USC at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 12: DNotre Dame Fighting Irish running back Tony Jones Jr. (6) battles with USC Trojans defensive lineman Christian Rector (89) in game action during a game between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans on October 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN.
Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Honorable Mention Wimbush

So... you get a 6th image (which is actually 7). Brandon Wimbush was the most talented running quarterback Notre Dame football has ever seen. In a different system (likely in a a different era) he could have been a Heisman runaway winner.

Notre Dame v Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 16: Brandon Wimbush #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

