Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday — Random running backs

After over a year's hiatus, we’re bringing back the Friday five photo dump for Notre Dame Football. For the initial comeback, let’s go into the running back room. The title of this post uses the word “random” and although that can be used in a dismissive or negative manner, it just means I’m randomly thinking back to some of the past running backs at Notre Dame — like the lead image above, Terrance Howard.

Illinois Mr. Football

Robert Farmer is a running back that I always think had more production at Notre Dame than what he actually did. His best year was his senior year after an injury-shortened junior season. In 1996 Farmer carried the ball 78 times for 660 yards and scored 8 touchdowns — that’s an incredible 8.5 YPC. He also had one pass reception for a touchdown.

First Brother

While Reggie might be the first person you might think about when someone brings up a Notre Dame running back named Brooks — his older brother Tony had a nice career at Notre Dame. In his four years on the field, Tony racked up over 2600 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns.

Don’t Forget Phil

Phil Carter isn’t someone that is consistently brought up as one of the best running backs in Notre Dame football history — which is a shame. Carter is the school’s 9th all-time leading rusher with 2409 yards rushing, and has the third best day ever on the ground for the Irish with 254 against the Michigan State Spartans in 1980.

Jim Stone

Jim Stone once ran for 224 yards against the Miami Hurricanes. There are barely any images of him online... and that needs to change.

Trojan Killah

Tony Jones Jr. is a running back that will never get the credit he deserves from Notre Dame fans — but he absolutely deserves it. Jones was an absolute Trojan killer in 2018 and 2019. If you can’t create idols out of the players that pound our rival to the ground — what are we even doing here?

Honorable Mention Wimbush

So... you get a 6th image (which is actually 7). Brandon Wimbush was the most talented running quarterback Notre Dame football has ever seen. In a different system (likely in a a different era) he could have been a Heisman runaway winner.