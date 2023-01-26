Notre Dame got off to a slow start at home against the Florida State Seminoles in ACC action on Thursday night but exploded for 48 points in the second half on their way to a 70-47 win.

The Irish went into halftime down 23-22 after shooting just 24% from the field, and maybe a little “shooter shy” (I’m making phrases up now) with the loss of Dara Mabrey for the rest of the season. Whatever Niele Ivey said and adjusted in the locker room yielded some pretty amazing results during the final two quarters of play, because the Irish put up 48 points with a 45% shooting percentage.

Sonia Citron led the way again for Notre Dame with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Lauren Ebo had a heck of a game with a double-double in the books (12 points, 10 rebounds) and helped the Irish dominate in the paint with a 34-20 scoring advantage. Maddy Westbeld played a gem of a defensive game with 3 blocks and two steals to go along with her 7 rebounds and 7 points.

With this win, Notre Dame stays tied with the Duke Blue Devils for the top spot in the ACC. Next up for the Irish are the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday.