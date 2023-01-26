Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Florida State

Ranked Matchup Thursday Night

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team is taking on the Florida State Seminoles Thursday night. FSU comes into town as the #24 team in the nation, while the Irish continue to hold as the #7 team in the nation after a win last week against UVA. The Irish are 16-2 and tied at 7-1 with Duke for the top place in the ACC. FSU are 18-4 overall and right behind the Irish in the standings at 7-2.

Ta’Niya Larson and Makayla Thompson lead the Seminoles in scoring this year with 23.6 and 13.1 PPG respectively.

How to Watch

The game will take place on Thursday, January 26 at 8 PM ET in Purcell Pavilion. You can find the game on ACC Network Extra or your local RSN and the Fighting Irish Radio Network.

