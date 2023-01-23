On Sunday afternoon, Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey injured her knee early in the game against the Virginia Cavaliers. It didn’t look good, and she returned later with a massive leg brace and crutches. On Monday night, Mabrey announced that it is an ACL injury, and it will keep her out of the rest of the season — her last in South Bend.

“While it is certainly not the way I wanted to go out, I’m confident that everything happens for a reason. I know I will find peace with my situation as I recover in the coming months. While my time on court might be done, I’m ready to continue to lead my team from the sideline.”

This is devastating news for Dara and for Notre Dame. Mabrey has made over 300 three-point field goals in her time combined with Notre Dame and the Virginia Tech Hokies. She was a fierce competitor, and come tournament time, her assassin-like mentality combined with her outside shooting will be greatly missed.