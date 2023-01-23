OFD Podcast: A very grizzly Notre Dame Football Q&A

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan make it back to the pod machine after a long break to answer all of your Notre Dame Football questions - and whatever else. In this episode:

HELLO!

Justify your job — losers!

REVIEWS!

Best Notre Dame game we saw in person — but not on the clock.

Making our Thomas the Tank Engine feelings clear.

Will Notre Dame ditch Under Armour for Nike or any other athletic gear provider?

Fancy White Castle right in your kitchen.

The best bear available doesn’t need Prozac (but some do).

The greater of two evils.

Worst show endings and how Notre Dame fits in.

Keeping TEU the TEU we know and love.

Can Jordan Botelho be the real villain Notre Dame needs?

Hoops stuff.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

