The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball team was back in action on Sunday afternoon for an ACC matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers. As if from a lesson learned in the last game against Clemson, Notre Dame played smooth basketball from start to finish to take out Virginia, 76-54.

Sonia Citron led the way for Notre Dame with 20 points on the day — 18 of which came from behind the three-point line where Citron was 6-7 against the Cavs. Olivia Miles added 12 points and 7 assists in the win.

Dara Mabrey went out very early in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury. No further details about Mabrey’s knee were given after the game, but it didn’t look great and would be a huge loss for Notre Dame and the goals of an ACC Championship and a National Championship.

Notre Dame got a couple of big performances off of the bench with C Lauren Ebo and her 15 points and 6 rebounds, and G KK Bransford adding 10 points of her own.

Next up for Notre Dame are the Florida State Seminoles.