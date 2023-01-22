Notre Dame Football: Submit your OFD Podcast questions right here RIGHT NOW

We are slowly creeping toward spring football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and despite not being anywhere close to 85 scholarships (which is absolutely fine) it’s time to start looking ahead to the 15 practices and beyond. If you have any questions about all of that for Jude, Brendan, and me to answer — this is the place to do it. We will be recording the show on Sunday night, so hurry the hell up and get them in.

Of course... the OFD Podcast has the ability to fly with many other types of questions as well. Unlike Icarus, and his terrible father Daedalus, we’re cool with hovering over the Earth with real people — with real trees and real cars. We have no interest in the sun as South Bend only sees it about 4 times between November and April anyways.

So take a moment and ask us anything in the comment section below, and we’ll do our best to answer them.

HOLLA!