Notre Dame Hockey Wins Opener Against Penn State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team was on the road today, travelling to the aptly nicknamed Hockey Valley for a series with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Irish were able to come away with the win in the opener and the reason is quite simple, Ryan Bischel. Just a few weeks after setting a career high for single game saves against Penn State Bischel was at it again, making a new career high 52 saves in the win while only allowing the single goal. The effort from Bischel, along with some power play heroics from Ryder Rolston were enough for the 2-1 win.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 2 - Penn State 1)

First Period

The opening 20 minutes of this game were dominated by the Nittany Lions. They managed 20 shots on goal in the period and were only kept from a multi goal lead by Bischel’s excellent play. They were able to find a breakthrough late though, managing the first goal of the game with only a minute remaining in the period.

Second Period

Penn State still dominated the shots in the second period, but this time it was Notre Dame’s turn for a goal. The play started in Notre Dame’s defensive zone where Landon Slaggert stretched a breakout pass across the neutral zone, connecting with Justin Janicke at the blue line. Janicke carried into the offensive zone and around the back of the net, emerging at the opposite faceoff circle. he passed the puck across the slot and Chayse Primeau was waiting in front of goal for an easy tap in to tie the game.

Notre Dame ended the second period on the power play and thought they had the leading goal with just 2 second left in the period but it was waived off. No matter, as the Irish started the third period still on the man advantage.

Third Period

The power play that carried over from the second period ended without a goal for Notre Dame, but Penn State was back in the box almost immediately and this time the Irish found the leading goal. Ryder Rolston came crashing the net from the point and was able to find his way to a rebound. He settled the puck and let go a backhand shot that found the top corner for the 2-1 lead.

Notre Dame was able to hold off the Penn State onslaught to end the game and hold onto the 2-1 win.

Scoring

Penn State: Danny Dzhaniyev (4) at 19:00 in the 1st assisted by Jarod Crespo and Ture Linden

Notre Dame: Chayse Primeau (5) at 5:42 in the 2nd assisted by Justin Janicke and Landon Slaggert

Notre Dame: Ryder Rolston (7) on the power play at 2:12 in the 3rd assisted by Justin Janicke and Chase Blackmun

Penalties

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann 2 for slashing at 14:24 in the 1st

Penn State: Xander Lamppa 2 for unsportsmanlike conduct at 10:15 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell 2 for roughing at 10:15 in the 2nd

Penn State: Carter Schade 2 for roughing at 10:15 in the 2nd

Penn State: Connor McMenamin 2 for charging at 19:12 in the 2nd

Penn State: Ashton Calder 2 for tripping at 1:31 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: BENCH 2 for too many players at 4:37 in the 3rd

Penn State: Jarod Crespo 2 for interference at 6:29 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Jack Adams 2 for tripping at 9:38 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel made a career high 52 saves on 53 shots for the win

Penn State: Liam Souliere saved 22 of 24 shots in the loss

Up Next

Notre Dame and Penn State play once more on Saturday, ending both this series and their season series. Notre Dame will be looking for their first sweep in several months, since before conference play started.