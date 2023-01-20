Tom Lemming took to Twitter this morning with a series of tweets that had some old pictures with a lot of Notre Dame football ties. Lemming has been around the block more than a couple of million times, and it’s his pre-internet era knowledge that I still crave to this day.

I might even call a 900 number just to get some of those historical tidbits.

Anyways... I wanted to make sure I shared what he posted this morning.

Greg Olsen was a member of my 2002 all American team. Fans may forget that he first signed with Notre Dame but when his brother left the Irish after getting beaten up by Brady Quinn, Greg left soon after and headed towards Miami. He played in our second US Army game. pic.twitter.com/7H4tYzPPn2 — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) January 20, 2023

I’m 99.9% certain Tom meant to type “beaten by Brady Quinn,” instead of, “beaten up by Brady Quinn,” but the thought of it had me rolling for a few minutes. Who knows? Maybe Quinn did go apeshit on the elder Olsen.

You get beaten up by the QB, you and your whole family have to leave town. Sorry but those are the rules. — Navin Johnson (@anonBH90210) January 20, 2023

I choose the matrix. College football is all about legends anyways... let’s make this a new one.

NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis was my offensive player of the year in 1989 out of Detroit McKenzie high school. I remember back then Jerome telling me that his favorite sport was bowling and he had already bowled a couple of 300 games. Already had that electric personality. pic.twitter.com/PF4H0BtfzI — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) January 20, 2023

I mean — just look at that beautiful human being. There will never be another Jerome Bettis and that makes me feel a little hollow inside. FULLBACKS FOREVER!

Moving back to 1924 this college Hall of Famer Jim Crowley was one of the four horsemen of Notre Dame. I visited him in 1980 in Scranton Pennsylvania. He was best friends with Lou Gehrig and buddies with Babe Ruth when he coached Vince Lombardi at Fordham. Loved his stories. pic.twitter.com/6vkF25egHq — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) January 20, 2023

Speaking of legends... a 4 Horseman with dog tags and his shirt off for a pic. The grandpa everyone deserves.

I took this picture of Randy Moss when he was just a sophomore in Belle West Virginia. I've gotten a tip from a Pitt that there was this great prospect that few people knew about a few hours south of Pittsburgh. I am mediately headed there with my son who could be seen in the pic pic.twitter.com/RjQgeassaF — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) January 20, 2023

The ULTIMATE what could have been. Could you even imagine what would have went down in South Bend with Randy Moss wearing a gold helmet? Add even more to that fantasy with a Ron Powlus that never got hurt... SWOON.

I’ll keep a closer eye on Mr. Lemming in the future, and see what else he digs out of the trunk in his basement. Good stuff all the way around.

*Also... this is a very cheap way of saying the 5 Photo Fridays are coming back