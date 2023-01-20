Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cane Berrong entered the transfer portal back on December 11 looking for a fresh start on the football field and in the classroom. On Thursday, he announced that his new home will now be in Conway, South Carolina with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Coastal already received amazing news earlier in the transfer portal cycle when quarterback Grayson McCall announced that was withdrawing his name from the portal to play another year for the Chanticleers. Head Coach Jamey Chadwell decided to leave Coastal for the Liberty Flames, so the Chanticleers have a new head coach in Tim Beck.

Berrrong played in three games in 2021 and one game in 2022 for Notre Dame, and was hampered by injuries during his time in South Bend. He mostly played special teams, and did not account for any offensive stats. Cane has three years of eligibility left to play.

This leaves Osita Ekwonu and Alex Pietsch as the only Irish players in the transfer portal without a new home.