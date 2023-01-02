The Notre Dame Fighting Irish started the year with a 2-0 victory against the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks Sunday following Saturday’s Irish loss in the season opener that followed some time off. Notre Dame played a more cohesive first period this time around and delivered on the penalty kill to begin 2023 with a win.

First Period

After getting after it on offense, Notre Dame was the first to get on the board. Irish defenseman Drew Bavaro snagged his team’s first goal of the night as the clock ran down on the first. By the end of the first period of play, the Irish more than doubled the Nanooks’ four shots with 10 of their own.

Second Period

The period brought two power play goal opportunities for the Irish, but Notre Dame failed to capitalize and the game headed into the third 1-0, Irish. This time around, the Nanooks outshot the Irish 11-7.

Third Period

A faceoff violation from Notre Dame’s Niko Jovanovic and a hooking call on Bavaro brought two power play goal opportunities for Alaska Fairbanks, but the Irish lead remained. The Nanooks pulled goaltender Matt Radomsky as the end of the period approached, but Notre Dame’s Trevor Janicke chalked up the empty netter to end the night 2-0, Irish.

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro at 05:43 in the 1st with an assist from Niko Jovanovic

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke at 01:19 in the 3rd with an assist from Nick Leivermann

Penalties

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke for boarding at 17:47 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro for roughing at 15:41 in the 1st

Alaska Fairbanks: Connor Mylymok for hooking at 12:31 in the 2nd

Alaska Fairbanks: Colin Doyle for tripping at 02:56 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Niko Jovanovic for faceoff violation at 16:09 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro for hooking at 06:26 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 25 saves

Alaska Fairbanks: Matt Radomsky, 27 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 6 in South Bend. Stream the game with Big Ten Plus.

