I realize this is a couple of days late, but I would be remiss if I didn’t post this on the site with a couple of thoughts. Notre Dame WR Braden Lenzy announced that he is done with football, and will begin to pursue his professional business career.

Hanging up the cleats for good! Excited to be joining Medasource January 9th! Thank you Notre Dame for being everything I could have asked for and more! Go Irish! ☘️ — Braden Lenzy (@blspeedy21) December 31, 2022

Lenzy’s career never took off the way we hoped it would — nor did it go the way Lenzy had planned as well. Braden’s world-class speed was negated throughout the years by injuries and an offensive scheme that failed to get him the ball more. This isn’t a dig on Tommy Rees, or even the quarterbacks that threw the ball to Lenzy, but I fully believe there was much more that could have been gained on the field with Braden.

Having said that... I really admire Lenzy for how he handled himself during his time in South Bend. He was consistently a positive force on the football team, and made Notre Dame a better program with his presence.

We talked on the OFD pod that we really hoped Lenzy had a great Gator Bowl game, and Lenzy absolutely delivered with a huge 4th down run and touchdown reception. It was awesome, and we couldn’t be happier for him.

Thank you and good luck Braden!