The Notre Dame Fighting Irish didn’t have their best game against the Clemson Tigers on Thursday night in ACC action — but they had just enough to get the job done, 57-54. Olivia Miles led the way for the Irish once again with a 20 point performance, and Maddy Westbeld added 15 points.

Clemson had 26 turnovers on the night, and the Irish forced 21 of those with a steal. Dara Mabrey had 5 of those steals and Miles stole another 4 from the Tigers.

At one point in the first half the Irish were down 9 points, and went into halftime down 29-26. The Irish just got enough done on the court to outscore Clemson by three points in both the 3rd and the 4th quarters.

"They gave us a really good game and I am proud of them for that, but you know I am proud of my team because "



- @oliviamiles06 @ndwbb | #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/QRN6yBQ6Wz — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) January 20, 2023

Notre Dame improves to 15-2 on the season and 6-1 in the ACC. The #7 ranked Irish trail the #13 ranked Duke Blue Devils by a half a game in conference play. Next up for the Irish are the Virginia Cavaliers in South Bend.