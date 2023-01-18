On Wednesday, Notre Dame announced its full 2023 football schedule. While the opponents for 2023 have been known for quite some time, the dates for some of the ACC games were not finalized.

Notre Dame’s Press Release:

Network broadcast coverage and kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

The Irish will begin the season on the Emerald Isle facing Navy for the third time in Ireland. Notre Dame defeated Navy 54-27 in Croke Park on November 2, 1996, and 50-10 at Aviva Stadium to begin the 2012 season. After a 35-32 victory over Navy in Baltimore last season, Notre Dame owns a 81-13-1 advantage in the all-time series.

On September 2, the Irish will face a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) for the first time when the Tennessee State Tigers travel to Notre Dame Stadium. It also will mark the first game Notre Dame will play against a Football Championship Subdivision team.

The first true road test of the 2023 season follows the next week in Raleigh, North Carolina, when the Irish face NC State. The Wolfpack lead the short all-time series 2-1 with Notre Dame claiming a 35-14 victory in 2017.

The next week features a return to Notre Dame Stadium and another schedule first. The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Irish will meet for the first time on the gridiron September 16.

A two-game home stand continues with one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 schedule when Ohio State visits Notre Dame on September 23. The Buckeyes are 5-2 against the Irish and will appear in Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 1996.

The home stand is followed by back-to-back road games as the Irish will travel to Duke on September 30 followed by Louisville on October 7. Notre Dame holds a 5-2 advantage in the series over the Blue Devils, with two wins in the most recent meetings (2019, 2020). The Irish will travel to Louisville for the second time in school history after a victory to open the 2019 campaign and hold a 2-1 edge against the Cardinals.

Southern Cal makes its bi-yearly mid-October visit to Notre Dame Stadium on October 14 in a renewal of the greatest intersectional college football rivalry.

The Irish-Trojans matchup is followed by the first bye week of the season, before Notre Dame hosts Pittsburgh on October 28. One of Notre Dame’s most played opponents with 72 previous meetings (ND leads the all-time series 50-21-1), the Panthers will visit Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 2018.

The Atlantic Coast Conference challenges don’t end with the Panthers as the next week brings a trip to Clemson on November 4. The Irish will hope to even the series with the Tigers at 4-4, and will be making their third overall trip to Memorial Stadium and the first since a 24-22 rain-soaked setback in 2015 that came down to the game’s final minute.

The second bye week of the schedule follows the trip to Clemson and the 2023 home schedule wraps up with a visit from Wake Forest on November 18. Notre Dame is 5-0 all-time against the Demon Deacons.

The traditional Thanksgiving weekend trip to California ends the 2023 regular season with the Irish taking on Stanford in Stanford Stadium on November 25. Notre Dame has a two-game win streak in Stanford Stadium (2019, 2021) and holds a 22-14 edge in the all-time series against the Cardinal.

Experience Notre Dame Football at home in 2023!

In addition to securing seats for all home games, season ticket members receive priority access to request away game tickets, post-season bowl game tickets and more! If you’re interested in becoming a new season ticket member, please click here.