Shortly after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Playoffs, we found out that former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is coming back to South Bend to get his degree.

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton has a hefty course load this spring at Notre Dame:



"Digital marketing, finance. I'm not taking any basket weaving or anything like that!"



Told me he's looking forward to being *just* a student, which he has never been able to do in his life.#RavensFlock https://t.co/F5kTkJZiK9 — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) January 16, 2023

Hamilton left Notre Dame after the first semester of his junior year to prepare for the NFL Draft. After dealing with all of the pre-draft nonsense, Hamilton was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 14th pick of the first round. In 16 games played, Hamilton racked up 62 tackles with 2 sacks, 6 PBU, and 1 forced fumble.

Fighting Irish fans are quite proud of the STUDENT part of the student-athletes at Notre Dame. Our own Jude Seymour has an extensive spreadsheet of former Notre Dame players that left early and we love to check off the names once they get their degrees. One of the more famous ones to date was Jerome Bettis who finally received his degree last year.

Good luck to Kyle — and get that paper!