Notre Dame Basketball Data: 2023 Progress Report - Period 2

We’re through the second period (roughly 8-10 games) of the Notre Dame’s basketball season.

The first period analysis laid out a picture of the Irish men’s and women’s squads off to strong starts, with the women seeming to be on slightly more solid footing. Through the December-early January stretch of games, though, the two parts of Notre Dame’s basketball program are trending in markedly different directions.

The men have logged a total of 18 games and are 50% (9-9). We last left them in the first period of play at 6-2 overall. The squad has had a particularly rough go off it with a lot of their losses coming via conference play and back-to-back losses against Marquette and Georgia in mid-December.

The women have logged 16 total games and are 88% (14-2). It’s been a really positive stretch of play for the Irish women with their only loss of the second period coming in early January to UNC.

Marquee Wins (Men)

The second portion of the season has not produced a lot to analyze regarding marquee wins for Notre Dame’s men’s basketball squads. Their only victories have come against Boston University (47%, 9-10), Jacksonville (59%, 10-7) and Georgia Tech (47%, 8-9). From a momentum standpoint the win over Georgia Tech was the biggest because it snapped a 3-game losing streak to Miami (FL), Boston College and UNC. But the shine of that victory was short lived following the January 14th loss to Syracuse (67%, 12-6).

Marquee Wins (Women)

In a period full of wins, some of the biggest for the women’s squad were against #6 in the ACC Virginia Tech (82%, 14-3) and #5 in the ACC Miami (FL) (67%, 12-6). The Irish women sit at #2 in the ACC, only trailing Duke (94%, 16-1).

Losses (Men)

The Irish sit at #13 in the ACC and have loss all of their conference games so far except against #14 in the ACC Georgia Tech (47%, 8-9). Their out of conference losses came against Marquette (74%, 14-5) who’s third in the Big East and Georgia (76%, 13-4) who’s fifth in the SEC.

Losses (Women)

The Irish women’s only loss during the second period came against UNC (71%, 12-5). The Tar Heels overtook ND by a +10 (60-50) margin at home in Chapel Hill.

30,000 Foot View

In terms, of win/loss margins, the men’s squad has been losing by some notable amounts. Their overall scoring has started to trend back up recently after hanging out around the low 60s for much of the period. Their most dominant win came against Jacksonville and some of their closer losses were against Florida State and Syracuse.

In terms of victory margins, the women’s squad has consistently put up dominating performances. Their only loss came by a -10 margin against UNC and their closest win was a +3 against Miami (FL). Their overall scoring has been a bit all over the place but generally staying in the 70+ range.

Field Goal Efficiency Trends

The men’s squad did well regarding field goal efficiency in the first part of the period but have been trending in the wrong direction during the latter portion. Between games 14 and 18 they only edged out Georgia Tech in field goal efficiency. They hit their peak of 51% against Florida State and low of 40% against Jacksonville and Boston College.

The women’s squad won the field goal efficiency battle in all of their games, except the game 14 loss to UNC. They hit their peak of 56% against Merrimack and low of 28% against UNC.

3PT Efficiency Trends

The men’s squad won the three-pointer efficiency battle in all of their games except Jacksonville, UNC and Syracuse. They hit their peak of 53% against Boston University and low of 26% against Jacksonville.

The women’s squad won the three-pointer efficiency battle in all of their games except Virginia Tech, Boston College and UNC. They hit their peak of 50% against Western Michigan and low of 9% against UNC.

Free Throw Efficiency Trends

The men’s squad lost the free throw efficiency battle in all of their games except Miami (FL) and Syracuse. They hit their peak of 86% against Miami (FL) and low of 50% against Jacksonville, Boston College and UNC.

The women’s squad won the free throw efficiency battle in all of their games except for Miami (FL) and UNC. They hit their peak of 90% against Merrimack and low of 53% against Miami (FL).

Rebounding Trends

It’s been a particularly bad rebounding stretch for the Irish men. They’ve ceded the rebounding edge to all opponents during the season’s 2nd period. Their widest margins came in the Boston College and UNC games while they found close to rebounding parity against Florida State and Miami (FL).

The women’s squad had the rebounding edge in all of their games except Virginia Tech. In that matchup, the Hokies out rebounded the Irish by a slim (41-39) margin. Their best rebounding games, from a margin perspective, came against Merrimack, Western Michigan and Wake Forest.

Assist Trends

The men’s squad only had the assists edge in its matchups against Jacksonville, Miami (FL) and Syracuse. They tied with 13 assists a piece in the Marquette game. Their best assist game, from a margin perspective, came against Jacksonville and their worst performances came in the Boston College and UNC games.

The women’s squad had the assists edge in all of their games except the UNC matchup. Their closest comparative assist performance came against Virginia Tech (13-11) and widest against Merrimack (24-8).

Block Trends

The men’s squad has had a mixed bag in terms of blocking during the season’s second period. They tied (4-4) against Jacksonville. Their best comparative performance was (6-2) against Boston University and the worst was (6-1) against UNC.

The women’s squad has had a mixed bag in terms of blocking during the season’s second period. They tied (3-3) against Western Michigan. Their best comparative performance was (9-4) against Merrimack and the worst was (7-2) against UNC.

Steal Trends

The men’s squad has had a mixed bag in terms of steals during the season’s second period. They tied (7-7) against Georgia Tech. Their best comparative performance was (5-1) against Boston College and the worst was (11-2) against Miami (FL).

The women’s squad has had a mixed bag in terms of steals during the season’s second period. They tied (7-7) against Syracuse. Their best comparative performance was (15-8) against Boston College and the worst was (15-4) against Miami (FL).

Foul Trends

The men’s squad has had a mixed bag in terms of fouls during the season’s second period. They tied (9-9) against Florida State. Their best comparative performance was (18-15) against Georgia Tech and the worst was (19-10) against Syracuse.

The women’s squad has had a mixed bag in terms of fouls during the season’s second period. They tied Virginia Tech (16-16) and Wake Forest (10-10). Their best comparative performance was (25-7) against Merrimack and the worst was (13-7) against Syracuse.

Turnover Trends

The men’s squad has had a mixed bag in terms of turnovers during the season’s second period. They tied against UNC (8-8) and Georgia Tech (14-14). Their best comparative performance was (17-7) against Jacksonville and the worst was (17-9) against Miami (FL).

The women’s squad has had a rough stretch in terms of turnovers during the season’s second period. They’ve only had the edge against Merrimack (19-10) and Virginia Tech (13-11).

Cheers and Go Irish!!