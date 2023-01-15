The Notre Dame Fighting Irish traveled to the JMA Dome for a Sunday afternoon matchup against ACC rival, the Syracuse Orange. Olivia Miles led the way for the Irish with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 7 assists for the day.

Olivia Miles dropped 23 points and 10 assists in Notre Dame’s win over Syracuse!@ndwbb | @oliviamiles06 pic.twitter.com/DYdwd4SSmN — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 15, 2023

Notre Dame’s Dana Mabrey knocked down three from behind the 3-Point line to help her put 15 points on the board for the Irish. Her final three point bucket was her 300th of her career.

Freshman KK Bransford came off the bench to add 9 points for Notre Dame as the team’s third leading scorer for the day.

Notre Dame went into halftime with a 5 point lead, but Syracuse fought for a draw in the third quarter behind a strong performance from Dyaisha Fair and Aisa Strong. The Irish, however, were able to strongly pull away in the 4th quarter to finish with a 16 point win.

Notre Dame now stands alone in second place of the ACC — one game behind the Duke Blue Devils.