The Notre Dame Fighting Irish traveled to the JMA Dome for a Sunday afternoon matchup against ACC rival, the Syracuse Orange. Olivia Miles led the way for the Irish with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 7 assists for the day.
Olivia Miles dropped 23 points and 10 assists in Notre Dame’s win over Syracuse!@ndwbb | @oliviamiles06 pic.twitter.com/DYdwd4SSmN— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 15, 2023
Notre Dame’s Dana Mabrey knocked down three from behind the 3-Point line to help her put 15 points on the board for the Irish. Her final three point bucket was her 300th of her career.
Miss 3-0-0!! @daramabrey’s final three of the afternoon was also her 300th!— Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) January 15, 2023
Congrats, Dara!! #GoIrish☘️ // @daramabrey pic.twitter.com/MLgDB8JoWp
Freshman KK Bransford came off the bench to add 9 points for Notre Dame as the team’s third leading scorer for the day.
Notre Dame went into halftime with a 5 point lead, but Syracuse fought for a draw in the third quarter behind a strong performance from Dyaisha Fair and Aisa Strong. The Irish, however, were able to strongly pull away in the 4th quarter to finish with a 16 point win.
Notre Dame now stands alone in second place of the ACC — one game behind the Duke Blue Devils.
