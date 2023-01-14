Notre Dame Hockey Beats Minnesota in Shootout

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey entered today looking for their first win in game one of a series since October. Their opponent this weekend is the #2 ranked Minnesota Gophers. Offense proved hard to come by all game for both teams and a 2-2 game at the end of regulation went to overtime and then a shootout, where Notre Dame came away with the win for two points in the Big Ten standings.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 2 - Minnesota 2)

First Period

Neither team managed a huge amount of offense in the first period, with Minnesota leading the shots 12-8 after 20 minutes. It took until late for the first goal to be scored and that was Notre Dame. On the power play Landon Slaggert took control of the puck below the goal line. He sent a pass out to Chayse Primeau at the faceoff circle who one timed it across the slot to Justin Janicke. Janicke was wide open and was able to control the puck before shooting into an open net for the game’s first goal.

Just a minute later Minnesota was able to get a goal of their own and tie the game at 1 at the end of the first period.

Second Period

Halfway through the second period Notre Dame managed to take the lead again. This time it was Trevor Janicke with his back to goal at the faceoff circle. He shook off a check and turned toward goal and fired a shot over Justen Close’s shoulder.

This goal was too good to wait until the end of the period to post #GoIrish #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/rXGlFDgvAX — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) January 14, 2023

Third Period:

Notre Dame’s defense held up for most of the third period, unfortunately most wasn’t enough. Minnesota managed a barrage of offense late in the period and after several strong saves from Ryan Bischel the Gophers found the equalizer with just 24 seconds left in the game. Overtime was in the cards for this one.

Overtime

Both teams went back and forth in overtime with some good chances, but the goalies and the defense stood tall and nobody was able to grab the win in the extra period. The game went to a best of three shootout. Ryder Rolston was able to score on the second shot for Notre Dame and Ryan Bischel made all three saves and Notre Dame came away with two points.

Scoring

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke (5) on the power play at 15:18 in the 1st assisted by Chayse Primeau and Landon Slaggert

Minnesota: Mason Nevers (8) at 16:18 in the 1st assisted by Luke Mittelstadt and Cal Thomas

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke (7) at 9:34 in the 2nd assisted by Jackson Pierson and Jesse Lansdell

Minnesota: Jackson LaCombe (5) at 19:36 in the 3rd assisted by Mike Koster and Jaxon Nelson

Penalties

Minnesota: Aaron Huglen 2 for boarding at 13:22 in the 1st

Minnesota: Jimmy Snuggerud 2 for interference at 18:43 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Ben Brinkman 2 for tripping at 20:00 in the 2nd

Minnesota: Luke Mittelstadt 2 for hooking at 6:00 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel saved 36 of 38 shots in the game

Minnesota: Justen Close made 20 saves on 22 shots

Up Next

Notre Dame and Minnesota finish their series Saturday as the Irish look to take both games.