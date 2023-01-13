There will be a LOT of fresh faces on the Notre Dame football team this spring, so this will be an important day on the calendar — like every year (right?).

From the Notre Dame press release:

The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 22, in Notre Dame Stadium.

The Blue-Gold Game will stream exclusively on Peacock and will be available on-demand following the live stream on Fighting Irish TV.

Ticket Information

Tickets to the Blue-Gold Game will go on sale Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. ET. To purchase tickets, visit UND.com/BuyTickets or call 833-NDIRISH. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a season ticket member for the 2023 season, please click here.

Game time, additional ticket information and other Blue-Gold weekend details will be released at a later date.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood’s biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal’s unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.