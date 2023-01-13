Notre Dame isn’t done with the transfer portal just yet. Former Ohio State Buckeyes DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste gave his commitment to the Irish on Friday — proving that the transfer portal is an unpredictable mistress.

Jean-Baptiste got a Thursday evening prediction to Notre Dame, and wrapped this thing up very quickly.

From JJB’s Ohio State profile page:

Ohio State Overview

• Javontae is in his fifth year with the program and has two seasons of eligibility

• He has graduated with his degree in human development and family sciences

• Has played in 32 games for the Buckeyes over the past three seasons, including 13 games in 2021, six of eight games in 2020 and all 14 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019

• Earned his first two collegiate starts in 2020: vs. Rutgers and vs. Alabama in the CFP championship game

• Has recorded 34 career tackles with 6.5 tackles-for-loss, including 4.0 quarterback sacks

• Has sacks against Maryland and Nebraska in 2021, Penn State in 2020 and vs. Indiana and Miami (Ohio) back-to-back in 2019

• Has a personal best of four tackles in 2019 vs. Northwestern

• Redshirted as a true freshman in 2018

Honors & Awards

2022: Graduated in May with his degree in human development and family sciences

More on Javontae

• Jean-Baptiste was a four-star prospect and top-10 rated prospect (No. 6) in the state of New Jersey as a senior

• Helped Bergan Catholic High School win the non-public Group IV state title as a senior

• Played for Nunzio Campanile, the tight ends coach at Rutgers

• First team all-New Jersey and NJ.com’s Defensive Player of the Year

• In the state championship game, had two sacks, two TFLs, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in a 44-7 win over St. Peter’s Prep

• Contributed two sacks against Mater Dei, the nation’s No. 1-ranked team

• Keyed a fourth-quarter come-from-behind win over rival Don Bosco Prep with a tackle for loss on a third-and-short late in the third quarter

• Two sacks and a forced fumble in a win over defending state champion Paramus Catholic

• Finished his senior season with 88 tackles, 14.5 TFL and 11.5 sacks

• Parents are Lisa Milhouse and Jerry Jean-Baptiste