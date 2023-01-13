Notre Dame isn’t done with the transfer portal just yet. Former Ohio State Buckeyes DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste gave his commitment to the Irish on Friday — proving that the transfer portal is an unpredictable mistress.
Proverbs 16:3 pic.twitter.com/2TmaFYe4jK— Javontae Jean-Baptiste (@Javontae_JB) January 13, 2023
Jean-Baptiste got a Thursday evening prediction to Notre Dame, and wrapped this thing up very quickly.
From JJB’s Ohio State profile page:
Ohio State Overview
• Javontae is in his fifth year with the program and has two seasons of eligibility
• He has graduated with his degree in human development and family sciences
• Has played in 32 games for the Buckeyes over the past three seasons, including 13 games in 2021, six of eight games in 2020 and all 14 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019
• Earned his first two collegiate starts in 2020: vs. Rutgers and vs. Alabama in the CFP championship game
• Has recorded 34 career tackles with 6.5 tackles-for-loss, including 4.0 quarterback sacks
• Has sacks against Maryland and Nebraska in 2021, Penn State in 2020 and vs. Indiana and Miami (Ohio) back-to-back in 2019
• Has a personal best of four tackles in 2019 vs. Northwestern
• Redshirted as a true freshman in 2018
Honors & Awards
2022: Graduated in May with his degree in human development and family sciences
More on Javontae
• Jean-Baptiste was a four-star prospect and top-10 rated prospect (No. 6) in the state of New Jersey as a senior
• Helped Bergan Catholic High School win the non-public Group IV state title as a senior
• Played for Nunzio Campanile, the tight ends coach at Rutgers
• First team all-New Jersey and NJ.com’s Defensive Player of the Year
• In the state championship game, had two sacks, two TFLs, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in a 44-7 win over St. Peter’s Prep
• Contributed two sacks against Mater Dei, the nation’s No. 1-ranked team
• Keyed a fourth-quarter come-from-behind win over rival Don Bosco Prep with a tackle for loss on a third-and-short late in the third quarter
• Two sacks and a forced fumble in a win over defending state champion Paramus Catholic
• Finished his senior season with 88 tackles, 14.5 TFL and 11.5 sacks
• Parents are Lisa Milhouse and Jerry Jean-Baptiste
That profile was written before his 5th year with Ohio State. In 2022, JJB played in 13 games and tallied 19 tackles, and 4.5 sacks.
Notre Dame was certainly in need of an EDGE player to add to 2023’s roster, and it’s really nice to see the Irish work the portal as best that they can.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|-
|Sam Hartman
|Running Back
|Jeremiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Matt Salerno, Kaleb Smith
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich, Brandyn Hillman
|-
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|D.J. Brown, Thomas Harper
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
|Totals
|24/85 (24)
|44/85 (20)
|67/85 (23)
|78/85 (11)
|94/85 (16)
Loading comments...