The transfer portal is still smoking hot, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are dead cold at the moment.

The latest hits come as ND is set to begin classes in a week.

USC Trojans WR CJ Williams is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Texas A&M DT Anthony Lucas is transferring to the USC Trojans.

BREAKING: Former Texas A&M EDGE Anthony Lucas tells me he has Committed to USC!



He is ranked as the No. 11 Player in the transfer portal rankings



One of the highest-ranked recruits in A&M’s historic 2022 class. Will have 3 years of eligibility left.https://t.co/goVIcNvCNO pic.twitter.com/4ROgmVYA26 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2023

Utah State Aggies DE Byron Vaughns is probably not landing in South Bend with the Irish.

I have been quiet on this process to make sure I make the right decision,I only get☝ more. I want to thank every coach and program who has shown interest thus far, I am considering the best options for my last year and at this time my recruitment is still open. pic.twitter.com/QTTwBdGppm — Byron Vaughns (@ByronVaughns) January 12, 2023

While the grim reaper picture probably sets a more dire mood than what the reality actually is — it still stings for a program that has needs at the positions listed.

Williams must REALLY not want to go to Notre Dame, and maybe his Mater Dei blood just won’t allow it. Lucas was probably a case of wanting to stay in the south, and I’m hearing Vaughns may not be a take for ND.

And those were the three names talked about the most over the past week.

Basically… we now wait until after spring ball to see what else might be out there for June enrollment.

Also — SAM HARTMAN IS IRISH!