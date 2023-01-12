 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Wake Forest

Back home in the Bend

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 04 Women’s UConn at Notre Dame Photo by Marcus Snowden/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish suffered only its second defeat of the season at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels during a road trip to Chapel Hill. With a return home, Notre Dame will be looking to bounce back from that loss against ACC foe, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Olivia Miles leads the Irish in scoring with 15.1 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Sonia Citron adds 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds, and Dara Mabrey averages 10.4 points per game. Mabrey leads the team in made threes per game, hitting 2.1 three-pointers per contest.

WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS

Head Coach: Megan Gebbia (1st season)
Season Record: 11-6 (2-4 ACC)
Key Players: G Jewel Spear (15.1 ppg), F Olivia Summiel (8.1 ppg 7.3 rpg)
Quick Overview: Wake Forest has struggled quite a bit in conference play in the first year of the Gebbia era — but they did secure a victory over Georgia Tech in their last outing.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Thursday, January 12 @ 7:00 PM EST
Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch: ACC Network EXTRA

