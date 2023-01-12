Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Wake Forest

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish suffered only its second defeat of the season at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels during a road trip to Chapel Hill. With a return home, Notre Dame will be looking to bounce back from that loss against ACC foe, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Olivia Miles leads the Irish in scoring with 15.1 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Sonia Citron adds 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds, and Dara Mabrey averages 10.4 points per game. Mabrey leads the team in made threes per game, hitting 2.1 three-pointers per contest.

WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS

Head Coach: Megan Gebbia (1st season)

Season Record: 11-6 (2-4 ACC)

Key Players: G Jewel Spear (15.1 ppg), F Olivia Summiel (8.1 ppg 7.3 rpg)

Quick Overview: Wake Forest has struggled quite a bit in conference play in the first year of the Gebbia era — but they did secure a victory over Georgia Tech in their last outing.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Thursday, January 12 @ 7:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ACC Network EXTRA

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.