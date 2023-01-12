OFD Podcast: Putting a bow on Notre Dame’s 2022 football season

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are ready to put a bow on the 2022 Notre Dame football season, and that’s the challenge for the pod. In this episode:

Hello!

Chunky Alfredo sauce and Cubans in the restroom.

REVIEWS!

Get on this TRAIN!

A lot of words in Spanish... or at least it was supposed to be Spanish.

Georgia absolutely HOUSED TCU.

The Notre Dame double standard for the playoffs.

The final polls are in the books.

We love Army... but we might also love Akron (whoops).

The clown show that is the polls.

Tallying up the preseason prop bets, and we’re all a bunch of morons.

Sam Hartman is just a wonderful offseason addition.

Joshua makes and retracts a transfer portal commitment within like 10 minutes... so par for the course.

The transfer portal is on fire.

College football is just fine and will continue to be just fine.

A double dose of sad BK dancing.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the podcast.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.