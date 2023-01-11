The AFCA Coaches Poll released the final rankings for the 2022 season, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish came in at #18 — which is the same ranking as the AP Top 25 Poll.

While we’re able to scrutinize the AP voters all season long in regard to each voter’s weekly ballot, we have to wait until the final coaches poll of the season to find out what each coach (or SID or whoever) submitted to the AFCA.

Here is what Marcus Freeman’s final ballot looked like:

Here is how the rest of the coaches voted:

Army’s Joe Moorehead ranked Notre Dame #8 because he is a hero. Other than Moorehead, Marcus Freeman and Mike Elko ranked Notre Dame the highest in the poll at #15. Freeman also ranked ND ahead of Clemson — AS HE SHOULD considering the pounding the Tigers took in South Bend. ND was attacked by its own government with the worst ranking coming from Troy Calhoun of the Air Force Falcons at #23. Another big LOL is Pat Narduzzi ranking Pitt ahead of ND like the Irish wouldn’t keep wiping their butts with the Panthers if they were on the schedule this year.

Looks like a bidet will be needed in 2023 when ND takes on Pitt, Crying Narduzzi, and Phil the Feeble.