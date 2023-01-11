 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman’s ballot for the Coaches Poll

When you beat the crap out of Clemson...

By Joshua Vowles
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The AFCA Coaches Poll released the final rankings for the 2022 season, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish came in at #18 — which is the same ranking as the AP Top 25 Poll.

While we’re able to scrutinize the AP voters all season long in regard to each voter’s weekly ballot, we have to wait until the final coaches poll of the season to find out what each coach (or SID or whoever) submitted to the AFCA.

Here is what Marcus Freeman’s final ballot looked like:

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Alabama Crimson Tide
  4. Michigan Wolverines
  5. TCU Horned Frogs
  6. Tennessee Volunteers
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Washington Huskies
  9. Tulane Green Wave
  10. USC Trojans
  11. Florida State Seminoles
  12. LSU Tigers
  13. Oregon Ducks
  14. Oregon State Beavers
  15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  16. Kansas State Wildcats
  17. Utah Utes
  18. Clemson Tigers
  19. Pittsburgh Panthers
  20. UCLA Bruins
  21. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  22. South Carolina Gamecocks
  23. Troy Trojans
  24. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  25. Duke Blue Devils

Here is how the rest of the coaches voted:

Army’s Joe Moorehead ranked Notre Dame #8 because he is a hero. Other than Moorehead, Marcus Freeman and Mike Elko ranked Notre Dame the highest in the poll at #15. Freeman also ranked ND ahead of Clemson — AS HE SHOULD considering the pounding the Tigers took in South Bend. ND was attacked by its own government with the worst ranking coming from Troy Calhoun of the Air Force Falcons at #23. Another big LOL is Pat Narduzzi ranking Pitt ahead of ND like the Irish wouldn’t keep wiping their butts with the Panthers if they were on the schedule this year.

Looks like a bidet will be needed in 2023 when ND takes on Pitt, Crying Narduzzi, and Phil the Feeble.

