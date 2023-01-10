The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will no longer carry two scholarship long snappers for the 2023 season. It was reported that Alex Peitsch will enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Peitsch was a 6-Star recruit coming out of high school with what looked like a quick path to being a multi-year starter for Notre Dame. Unfortunately for him, Michael Vinson took control of the long-snapping duties and has never looked behind his shoulder — as long snappers generally look back between their legs.

Good luck to Alex wherever he lands.

Notre Dame is now down to 93 scholarships on record for the 2023 season with very high hopes remaining for one more wide receiver addition, and at least one defensive lineman as well. Notre Dame will be down to at least 85 by the time fall camp rolls around, but how they get there is what’s really the interesting part.