Notre Dame Football: Irish Long snapper Alex Peitsch will enter the transfer portal

Goodbye 6-Stars

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Notre Dame vs Navy

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will no longer carry two scholarship long snappers for the 2023 season. It was reported that Alex Peitsch will enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Peitsch was a 6-Star recruit coming out of high school with what looked like a quick path to being a multi-year starter for Notre Dame. Unfortunately for him, Michael Vinson took control of the long-snapping duties and has never looked behind his shoulder — as long snappers generally look back between their legs.

Good luck to Alex wherever he lands.

Notre Dame is now down to 93 scholarships on record for the 2023 season with very high hopes remaining for one more wide receiver addition, and at least one defensive lineman as well. Notre Dame will be down to at least 85 by the time fall camp rolls around, but how they get there is what’s really the interesting part.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus - Sam Hartman
Running Back Jeremiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree -
Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Kevin Bauman -
Wide Receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - Matt Salerno, Kaleb Smith
Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll
Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic
Tackle Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker -
Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross
Defensive End Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah
Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
Safety Adon Shuler, Ben Minich, Brandyn Hillman - Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson D.J. Brown, Thomas Harper
Cornerback Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart
Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) - Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
Totals 24/85 (24) 44/85 (20) 67/85 (23) 78/85 (11) 93/85 (15)
5th year eligibility moving forward is not represented on this chart due to COVID year. May be subject to change.

