The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will no longer carry two scholarship long snappers for the 2023 season. It was reported that Alex Peitsch will enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.
#NotreDame long snapper Alex Peitsch has entered the Transfer Portal.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 10, 2023
Story: https://t.co/WmAN6znfeD#IrishIllustrated @247Sports / @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/KurK9NrBe8
Peitsch was a 6-Star recruit coming out of high school with what looked like a quick path to being a multi-year starter for Notre Dame. Unfortunately for him, Michael Vinson took control of the long-snapping duties and has never looked behind his shoulder — as long snappers generally look back between their legs.
Good luck to Alex wherever he lands.
Notre Dame is now down to 93 scholarships on record for the 2023 season with very high hopes remaining for one more wide receiver addition, and at least one defensive lineman as well. Notre Dame will be down to at least 85 by the time fall camp rolls around, but how they get there is what’s really the interesting part.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|-
|Sam Hartman
|Running Back
|Jeremiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Matt Salerno, Kaleb Smith
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich, Brandyn Hillman
|-
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|D.J. Brown, Thomas Harper
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
|Totals
|24/85 (24)
|44/85 (20)
|67/85 (23)
|78/85 (11)
|93/85 (15)
Loading comments...