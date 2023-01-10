Not long after the Georgia Bulldogs steamrolled the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship game, the final AP Top 25 Poll was released. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished #18 in the country — right between the Troy Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers,

It’s pretty amazing that with two losses and a 58 point beating in the championship game, TCU will finish ranked #2 in the country. That’s objectively pretty damn awful.

Next season when the Irish start ranked inside the top 10 and the trolls start screaming about Notre Dame being overrated again... they will at least have some ammo from 2022 instead of being wrong and ignoring facts. The Irish started 2022 ranked #5 in the country for a 13 spot loss at the end of the year.

The Irish had three opponents finish ranked inside the top 15 and were 1-2 against those teams with the Ohio State Buckeyes #4 (L), USC Trojans #12 (L), and Clemson Tigers (W).