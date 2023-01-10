Georgia destroys TCU 65-7 to claim college football’s National Championship

You can call it a game if you want, but it was over pretty quickly. In the National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs it was a bloodbath that ended with the Dawgs on top, 65-7.

Georgia scored on every possession of the first half, and after an oddball three and out to start the third quarter, Georgia scored on the rest of its second half possessions with exception to the victory formation to end the game.

Cool.

I actually feel for TCU with memories of Notre Dame’s 2012 championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide swirling around in my head. Having said that... the Irish step out from the “worst performance in a championship game” discussion by a very wide margin.

And to think, so much of this was orchestrated by a former walk-on quarterback. Of course the rest of the five-stars that surround him are pretty good too.

Congratulations to Georgia. The 2023 season starts today.