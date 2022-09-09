The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had an opportunity to finally break free from the chains of “not there yet” bondage last week against Ohio State. While that didn’t happen, the straps weren’t pulled any tighter either. The Irish have a path to the college football playoff, and that’s a wonderful thing to say while sitting here with a 0-1 record for the season.

Enter the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Whatever frustrations we had as fans with various things involving ND’s performance last week — it probably doesn’t match the frustration of this team and staff. Someone has to pay, and it looks like Marcus Freeman and the gang will be collecting from Marshall.

What should you be drinking?

It’s called, “The Force.” There really isn’t much more to be said about its dominance with a name like that. The recipe comes from a friend (and a HUGE closet Notre Dame fan) Michael Felder AKA @InTheBleachers. This is what we do for home openers — we kick it with, “The Force.” Yep, it’s called tradition. Forget uniforms, turf preferences, or even fullbacks — this is what TRADITION really is.

THIS DRINK IS NOT FOR THE WEAK We like to make ours in a Gatorade cooler, the type with the spout on the bottom so that there’s no dippage, I’m a germaphobe.

24 cheap beers (Natural Light is our go to)

1 half gallon cheap vodka (Aristocrat will do)

1 19 oz Country Time Lemonade POWDER

*optional is a fifth of everclear (not suitable for freshmen)

*suggested is frozen lemonade or fruit punch concentrate (ice without watering things down)

Pour the case of beer into the cooler, add the vodka, stir in the lemonade powder. We like to put frozen blocks of ice in ziploc bags to keep it cold but strong. I will warn you that everyone’s first experience ends badly. I passed out for the first half of the UNC-Rutgers game in 2006, woke up, everyone was at the game and I was still at the house. It is delicious though, I’ve seen it called Moose Juice and Summer Beer as well.

What should you be eating?

We need to keep this simple this week. Much like The Force for the home opener, there should also be tradition in the food. This is a great weekend for some beer can chicken.

What should you be wearing?

Sure it may be a bit warm, but this is the midwest and we are a jersey wearing people. Notre Dame football players struck up an NIL deal with Fanatics, so I see no reason why this can’t be THE option.

Here is a lovely Bo Bowower:

The Odds

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 20.5 point favorite over Marshall with an OVER/UNDER of 49.5. The moneyline is sitting at -1650 for an Irish win.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Haiku

Yep... we HAVE to bring it back. I’ll drop one and then you can drop one (or more) in the comments below. Limericks are more than welcome too.

First Freeman home game,

Irish need a big blowout,

Estime needs food.

3 Reasons to hate Marshall

I’m eternally jealous that they got Randy Moss and Notre Dame didn’t.

Pick a damn conference. Marshall is on its 3rd different conference since joining FBS in 1997.

There isn’t a statue of the linemen that carried Byron Leftwich down the field.

Helmet Stickers

Audric Estime. I tried to be a different voice about this on the podcast, but anyone that doesn’t believe Estime will go full HAM on Saturday is just being a contrarian.

I tried to be a different voice about this on the podcast, but anyone that doesn’t believe Estime will go full HAM on Saturday is just being a contrarian. TaRiq Bracy. Marshall will try to get the ball out quick and underneath the coverage. Bracy looks really good and swoops in for a pick (or two).

At the end of the day...

Nothing is really going to make up for the week one loss, but a dominating win at home with stats on stats on stats is the best thing available. There’s no way Marcus Freeman and the boys want anything other than a win like that to bury the week before, and given the lack of actual plays ran last week, they need the work and the starters should play deep into the game. Irish win 52-0. (yup)