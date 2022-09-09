OFD Podcast: We’ve been waiting on Notre Dame VS Marshall our whole life

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan make a solid attempt of creating a podcast parliament for Notre Dame VS Marshall. In this episode:

Hello!

The act of succession and moving on from the bloody crown.

REVIEWS!

Brendan does his preview thing, and breaks down the Marshall Thundering Herd.

What problems are still real for Notre Dame.

The Tommy Rees blame factor.

Valid criticism for Harry Hiestand because what are we doing here?

A bull fighting problem.

Which offensive players will shine in Saturday’s game?

Which defensive players will shine in Saturday’s game?

Picking some of the other great games across the college football universe.

Can Notre Dame cover the 20.5 spread?

A sneaky way to watch Peacock for cheap.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

