We are just a few days away from Notre Dame’s home opener versus Marshall — PULL THE TRIPLE OPTION OUT OF THE PLAYBOOK!

DUH

I was surprised to see how much surprise was out there about the TV viewership for Notre Dame VS Ohio State. The Irish and Buckeyes have two of the biggest followings in all of sports — let alone college football. Add in the anticipation for the season and a top 5 matchup, and the recipe for getting the eyeballs of fans across the country to tune in was quite delicious.

The numbers are HUGE — so what can we take from this in regards to the future of college football? We have all become witnesses to the big money at stake with conferences and TV packages, and it’s these type of numbers that have television execs foaming at the mouth for more.

But will that be a real thing in five years? Now that the college football playoff is destined for the 12 team model, there are a couple of competing theories involving these team’s future schedules. One theory is that schools may make a greater commitment to better matchups to start the season (the opposite of what the Michigan Wolverines are doing this year). A “good loss” hurts a lot less than ever in the new playoff era.

The other theory is that school’s won’t HAVE to schedule these tough games out of conference because there’s no real need to beef up the strength of schedule.

I can’t say with any certainty which direction we will see more schools move towards over the next decade, but the TV people will definitely have their say in one way or another. After all, it’s the networks that have been the biggest drivers of conference realignment over this past decade, so their hands are already dirty and in the same bowl as the athletic directors, presidents, and conference commissioners.

@ESPNCFB delivers most-viewed Kickoff Weekend since 2016



ABC/ESPN aired Week 1's top 5 most-watched games

17 games across ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU averaged 2.9M viewers

26M unique visitors consumed CFB digital content during Week 1



Full details: https://t.co/9lDMJnbLuM pic.twitter.com/ZfDYTBMeVW — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 7, 2022

SHE IS A BELIEVER

Notre Dame stayed inside the top 10 after the loss to Ohio State, which means they are likely in a great spot moving forward to be in striking distance of a CFB playoff berth. With games still against #5 Clemson Tigers, #10 USC Trojans, and #21 BYU Cougars — Notre Dame has a schedule to put them in should they win out.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich isn’t ready to rule the Irish out, and I’m just going to go ahead and hitch my wagon to the HD train.

I still like Utah and Notre Dame. They’ve got to play their way into a serious conversation, but they didn’t play their way out. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 6, 2022

BRIAN KELLY IS STILL KING OF THE PRESSER

Or dictator. While the reporter in this clip said that she was just joking and she had a laugh with BK after the fact... it’s still awkward AF.

“Maybe if you win I’d be on time” pic.twitter.com/eezoCUJUGp — Kmess (@kmess22) September 6, 2022

A COUPLE OF GOOD THINGS

Our friend Greg Flammang always does a nice job of using his finger to do the talking (while he talks). Here are a few nice things from the Ohio State game — because there were still some nice things from that game.