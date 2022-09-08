There is still plenty of excitement for the Notre Dame football season despite the loss to Ohio State last week. The Irish kickoff this year’s home opener on Saturday versus the Marshall Thundering Herd. Notre Dame fans are ready to return to campus and get back to what makes college football great — the almighty tailgate.

Of course, the tailgate and the game are greatly impacted by the weather, and you never know quite what to expect in Northern Indiana in September.

Overall, it looks like a solid day for both tailgating and for the game itself.

The morning hours start out with that midwestern chill, and gradually the air begins to heat up as we race to the noon hour.

All of that looks pleasant enough, but shortly after the game kicks off around 2:40, the chance of rain in the area greatly increases over the next couple of hours.

This probably isn’t a game where a rain poncho will be needed (although those things suck anyways) but maybe wear a hat and avoid white t-shirts (or don’t — I’m not your father).