Notre Dame vs. Marshall: How to watch Week 2 matchup

It’s week two for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and they have a home opener scheduled against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The West Virgina school will travel 400 miles to reach Notre Dame Stadium, and after last week’s showdown in Columbus — Irish fans are craving a victory. Fans are also looking for something to hang our hats on as ND tries to make another run for a college football playoff berth.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 10 @ 2:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: NBC and the Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 20.5 point favorite over Marshall with an OVER/UNDER of just 51.5 points. Last week, the Irish beat the 17 point spread with its 11 point loss, and the game’s 31 points was way under the 58 point mark.

