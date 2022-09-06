How’d We Do Last Week?

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Accurate

First one of the year goes to GoldRushND. Pretty much nailed this one. The OSU Fanbase was DEFINITELY nervous prior to the 2 safety blitz touchdown. Sweat fest through 3 quarters....

Most Inaccurate

Sorry GoldSpade, but as ND only scored 1 TD.....gotta put you on the board week 1!

Most Interesting

The GodBacker coming through with a great Week 1 story. Spitting and stomping on the vest is some serious WWE type stuff.

And now onto the takes for this weeks matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Marshall Thundering Herd!

Cold Take

Notre Dame starts slow on offense.....consecutive two and outs....

Hate to say it, but the Irish may come out a bit flat on offense in this one. They are coming off of an incredibly emotional game and physical game. They will come out slow, and the stadium and fans will collectively groan. I have no doubt they will turn it around, but be prepared for some sleepiness from the O to start things off. It also doesn’t help that their flights back from Columbus were delayed......

Hot Take

Tobias Merriweather Touchdown

Like Kyle Hamilton before him, Merriweather will score a touchdown in his first game inside of Notre Dame stadium. I think the Irish pull away in the game enough to get Merriweather some reps. I think he takes advantage and finds pay dirt in a red zone situation. This sends the fanbase in a frenzy, but will be the first of many for the man from Washington.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!