Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are here to pod out their feelings after Notre Dame’s 21-10 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes to start the 2022 college football season. In this episode:

Diving right into the action (after dragging BK a wee bit).

Was Notre Dame’s initial drive unforgivable?

Did Notre Dame really play to “not lose by much” or did the game just get away from them because of the matchups?

The offensive line played like garbage and got worked over.

There were a ton of people calling for Tommy Rees’s job, but what about Harry Hiestand?

We are not here to condone any firing after one game you sickos.

The expectations on the defensive line were not met, but the secondary exceeded expectations — WHAT WORLD IS THIS?

How this game sets up the rest of the season.

We absolutely had to throw in some college football playoff expansion talk — it ain’t what you think.

Positives going into week two.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

You can listen to the show in the podcast player below or on any major podcast platform.