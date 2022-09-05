Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Marshall Thundering Herd: Depth Charts

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the home opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Only the slightest of changes were made, but this is also a reminder that the depth chart is still capable of changing quite a bit on gameday — it’s only Monday after all.

OFFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Offense WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 12 Tyler Buchner 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker OR 73 Andrew Kristofic 78 Pat Coogan 73 Andrew Kristofic 68 Michael Carmody 84 Kevin Bauman 29 Matt Salerno 5 Joe Wilkins OR 7 Audric Estime 10 Drew Pyne - - 50 Rocco Spindler - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - OR 3 Logan Diggs -

Andrew Kristofic was the starter at LG against Ohio State with Jarrett Patterson out for the night. Kristofic is now listed as the primary backup at both guard positions, with Rocco Spindler dropping to the 3rd spot at LG (although I believe we saw Michael Carmody play a little guard on Saturday). If you’re wondering where freshman Tobias Merriweather is again, according to Marcus Freeman the youngster was a little banged up in camp and is working his way back.

DEFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Defense VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 7 Isaiah Foskey 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 6 Clarance Lewis 9 Justin Ademilola 54 Jacob Lacey 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser OR 52 Bo Bauer 27 J.D. Bertrand OR 28 TaRiq Bracy OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson OR 5 Cam Hart OR 12 Jordan Botelho 65 Chris Smith - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie 44 Junior Tuihalamaka - 21Jaden Mickey - - 20 Ben Morrison

No changes were made on the defensive depth chart. I’m still trying to see the value of Houston Griffith seeing as many reps as he did. Freshman Benjamin Morrison played really well in his debut, and his classmate Jaden Mickey saw plenty of time as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 92 Zac Yoakam 99 Blake Grupe 39 Jon Sot 65 Michael Vinson 39 Jon Sot 16 Brandon Joseph 25 Chris Tyree 14 Bryce McFerson 92 Zac Yoakam 14 Bryce McFerson 44 Alex Peitch 14 Bryce McFerson OR 29 Matt Salerno 4 Lorenzo Styles - - - - - - 0 Braden Lenzy

Freshman Bryce McFerson was supposed to handle kickoff duties, but a groin pull forced Zac Yoakam up the depth chart in Columbus — and Yoakam is there again.