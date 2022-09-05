Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Marshall Thundering Herd: Depth Charts

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the home opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Only the slightest of changes were made, but this is also a reminder that the depth chart is still capable of changing quite a bit on gameday — it’s only Monday after all.
OFFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Offense
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|76 Joe Alt
|55 Jarrett Patterson
|52 Zeke Correll
|75 Josh Lugg
|54 Blake Fisher
|87 Michael Mayer
|83 Jayden Thomas
|0 Braden Lenzy
|25 Chris Tyree
|12 Tyler Buchner
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|OR 73 Andrew Kristofic
|78 Pat Coogan
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|68 Michael Carmody
|84 Kevin Bauman
|29 Matt Salerno
|5 Joe Wilkins
|OR 7 Audric Estime
|10 Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|50 Rocco Spindler
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|OR 3 Logan Diggs
|-
Andrew Kristofic was the starter at LG against Ohio State with Jarrett Patterson out for the night. Kristofic is now listed as the primary backup at both guard positions, with Rocco Spindler dropping to the 3rd spot at LG (although I believe we saw Michael Carmody play a little guard on Saturday). If you’re wondering where freshman Tobias Merriweather is again, according to Marcus Freeman the youngster was a little banged up in camp and is working his way back.
DEFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Defense
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|7 Isaiah Foskey
|57 Jayson Ademilola
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|16 Brandon Joseph
|6 Clarance Lewis
|9 Justin Ademilola
|54 Jacob Lacey
|97 Gabriel Rubio
|31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|24 Jack Kiser
|OR 52 Bo Bauer
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|OR 28 TaRiq Bracy
|OR 3 Houston Griffith
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|OR 5 Cam Hart
|OR 12 Jordan Botelho
|65 Chris Smith
|-
|90 Alexander Ehrensberger
|OR 10 Prince Kollie
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|-
|21Jaden Mickey
|-
|-
|20 Ben Morrison
No changes were made on the defensive depth chart. I’m still trying to see the value of Houston Griffith seeing as many reps as he did. Freshman Benjamin Morrison played really well in his debut, and his classmate Jaden Mickey saw plenty of time as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|92 Zac Yoakam
|99 Blake Grupe
|39 Jon Sot
|65 Michael Vinson
|39 Jon Sot
|16 Brandon Joseph
|25 Chris Tyree
|14 Bryce McFerson
|92 Zac Yoakam
|14 Bryce McFerson
|44 Alex Peitch
|14 Bryce McFerson
|OR 29 Matt Salerno
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0 Braden Lenzy
Freshman Bryce McFerson was supposed to handle kickoff duties, but a groin pull forced Zac Yoakam up the depth chart in Columbus — and Yoakam is there again.
