The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the odds against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday — even though they took a disappointing loss as well. We can definitely argue and debate about Notre Dame’s performance in Columbus, but in the eyes of the odds makers... the Irish exceeded expectations.

Next up for Notre Dame is the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday inside Notre Dame Stadium. Marshall took care of business in its season-opener, and put quite a few points on the board:

The Thundering Herd bulldozed the visiting Norfolk State Spartans, 55-3. Pro Football Focus gave the Herd a 73.3 grade overall, with high marks for pass blocking (88.9) and rush defense (89.1).

Despite Marshall’s good showing, it was a game against a middle-of-the-road FCS school. Notre Dame’s offense didn’t light up the scoreboard in Columbus, but now we’re comparing the #2 team in the country to a Conference USA school. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 19-point favorite against Marshall, with an OVER/UNDER of 52.

We’ll see later in the week how much the money eventually moves this line.

