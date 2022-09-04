How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week One

Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week one of the 2022 college football season:
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (1-0)
The second-ranked Buckeyes defeated the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 21-10, at Ohio Stadium Saturday.
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (1-0)
The Thundering Herd bulldozed the visiting Norfolk State Spartans, 55-3. Pro Football Focus gave the Herd a 73.3 grade overall, with high marks for pass blocking (88.9) and rush defense (89.1).
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (1-0)
The Golden Bears handled the UC Davis Aggies, 34-13. PFF gave Cal a 77.9 overall grade for their win Saturday, with highest marks for pass coverage (85.5).
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (2-0)
The Tar Heels outlasted the Appalachian State Mountaineers, 63-61. PFF awarded Mack Brown’s squad a 64.4 overall grade, giving kudos to pass offense (82.4).
BYU COUGARS (1-0)
The Cougars blew into South Florida and blew out the USF Bulls, 50-21. PFF was impressed with their performance, giving it an 82.8 overall grade and reserving the best marks for pass blocking (85.6) and overall offense (79.2).
STANFORD CARDINAL (1-0)
The Stanford Cardinal easily handled the FCS-level Colgate Raiders, 41-10. PFF gave David Shaw’s squad an 85.9 overall grade, singling out passing offense (91.6), pass blocking (86.9) and overall defense (81) as extraordinary.
UNLV REBELS (1-0)
The Rebels took care of visiting FCS Idaho State Bengals, 52-21. PFF liked UNLV’s overall offense (80.2) and rush defense (79.6).
SYRACUSE ORANGE (1-0)
The newly christened JMA Wireless Dome — nee Carrier — saw the Orange win emphatically over the Louisville Cardinals, 31-7. Syracuse received high PFF grades for passing offense (93.9) and an overall score of 75.7
CLEMSON TIGERS (0-0)
The Tigers are traveling to Atlanta for their ACC and season opener Monday night against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (0-1)
The Midshipmen inexplicably lost to FCS-level Delaware Blue Hens, 14-7. PFF graded their overall performance at 66.2, with the Mids rush defense earning highest marks (82.9).
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (0-1)
Upset! The Eagles hosted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Chestnut Hill, but had their season-opening party spoiled in a 22-21 loss. PFF said Boston College’s overall grade was 67.7, citing its tackling (91.4) as the overall best element.
USC TROJANS (1-0)
Fireworks! The Trojans lit up the visiting Rice Owls, 66-14, with PFF awarding them a 85.1 overall grade. USC earned top marks for passing offense (90.5), pass blocking (94.4), overall defense (85.5) and coverage (87.8).
