Notre Dame Football’s Cheeseburger Week: Staff Picks

The 2-2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish get the week off and I’m sure they will enjoy the return of the never-ending pasta bowl at home. Still — the college football world is in full swing. One of the best games on tap this weekend is a top ten showdown between the NC State Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Clemson is a 6.5 point favorite with an OVER/UNDER of 43.

Now it’s time for the OFD Staff to unleash their own picks. Here are a few thoughts from The Emperor’s Elite Pick-Em Force:

Matt Greene

Honestly, my favorite cheeseburger is one that I grill. It’s a very solid medium rare-to-medium with some melted colby jack and/or pepper jack cheese. Add some ketchup, mayo, and some bread and butter pickle slices, and that is a BOMB burger.

Billy Gorman

As I’ve reached my advanced age (32 last week) I’ve noticed that I don’t recover from a night of revelry like I used to. Enter the hangover burger, a cheeseburger topped with fried egg, avocado, and hot sauce if you’re daring. There’s nothing quite like watching Lee Corso make his headgear pick followed by the noon kickoff games with one of these culinary masterpieces hitting my stomach. They’re best if you can find a pub that makes them and here in NYC I’m lucky that most of them do.

Hayden Adams

Call me un-American if you want, but I’ve never been big on hamburgers or cheeseburgers. So I’m gonna go rogue and talk about hot dogs. And when it comes to fast-food hot dogs, no one does it better than Five Guys.

Cooking with peanut oil gives it a great base taste underneath whatever condiments you choose. Not to mention the presentation: cutting the dog open and placing it between two separate pieces of bread like a sandwich; now that’s classy. Get a few monster scoops of peanuts on the side — what can I say, I’m a big legume guy — to go with your fries and voilà! A meal made for a champion.

As a whole, we continue to use TallySight to keep track of everything. I asked the staff to pick:

Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa Hawkeyes

Kentucky Wildcats vs Ole Miss Rebels

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Baylor Bears

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Florida State Seminoles

NC State Wolfpack vs ClemsonTigers

Navy Midshipmen vs Air Force Falcons

Virginia Tech Hokies vs North Carolina Tar Heels