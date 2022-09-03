We are just a few hours away from the start of the first game of the season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in The Horseshoe, and the famous gold helmet will have a different look.

The forehead no longer displays, “IRISH” as it has for over 30 years, and is replaced by the ND monogram. There are only 3 seasons in recent memory that haven’t displayed the “IRISH” on the forehead. In 2020 it had “ACC,” 2015 had “ARA,” and after Moose Krause passed away it displayed “MOOSE”.

I like it. I always wonder what kind of changes will take place with a regime change, and this slight adjustment to the look is both clean and classy. It’s more of an emblem rather than a sticker, so it really sticks out and adds a third dimension.

So now that we have that out of the way... GO IRISH!